Welcome to the Amiga Magazine Rack!

The Amiga Magazine Rack was launched in early 2007 after more than 2 years of development. The website you see today grew from 3 independent coverdisk and review indexes independently compiled by members of the Hall of Light team.



The site has close ties with the Hall of Light games database, with extensive cross-linking between the two sites. As a result, the current focus of the Amiga Magazine Rack is games, although application/hardware reviews and serious articles will be indexed in the fullness of time.



The Amiga Magazine Rack is backed by a large review database which is linked to tens of thousands of scanned pages.



The team wishes to thank RCK for making all of this possible - without his offer to host the site the project would not have come into existence.



If you wish to contribute to the project read the information below or contact one of the team members.

News

06 July 2016 - Commodore Power scans added!



The C64 magazine Commodore Power only lasted 3 issues, from January 1992 through to March 1992 before it shut down. I have only indexed the contents from the first issue (any volunteers to index the remaining 2 issues?) but scans of every page have now been added to the Amiga Magazine Rack!



26 June 2015 - Zero issue 36



The final issue of Zero came out in October of 1992, and the full scans of every page are now available!



25 June 2015 - All editorial content from Zero issue 2 (December 1989) is now online!



Zero was never one of my favourite magazines, with a bizarre excuse for "humour" and even the most dire game seemed to score 70% or more. Zero issue 2 contained quite a nice preview of Ghouls 'n' Ghosts including an interview with David J. Broadhurst.



All editorial content is now online so enjoy!



04 June 2014 - Complete scans of Amiga Action issue 1 online!



Thanks to Andynick, we have full scans of the very first issue of Amiga Action released.

Feel free to check out his website magazinesfromthepast.wikia.com too!



Note that 2 pages had a coupon cut out of them, hence there's a missing rectangle on the review for Rainbow Islands.



Your Help Needed!