Welcome to the Amiga Magazine Rack!
|The Amiga Magazine Rack was launched in early 2007 after more than 2 years of development. The website you see today grew from 3 independent coverdisk and review indexes independently compiled by members of the Hall of Light team.
The site has close ties with the Hall of Light games database, with extensive cross-linking between the two sites. As a result, the current focus of the Amiga Magazine Rack is games, although application/hardware reviews and serious articles will be indexed in the fullness of time.
The Amiga Magazine Rack is backed by a large review database which is linked to tens of thousands of scanned pages.
The team wishes to thank RCK for making all of this possible - without his offer to host the site the project would not have come into existence.
If you wish to contribute to the project read the information below or contact one of the team members.
News
|06 July 2016 - Commodore Power scans added!
The C64 magazine Commodore Power only lasted 3 issues, from January 1992 through to March 1992 before it shut down. I have only indexed the contents from the first issue (any volunteers to index the remaining 2 issues?) but scans of every page have now been added to the Amiga Magazine Rack!
|26 June 2015 - Zero issue 36
The final issue of Zero came out in October of 1992, and the full scans of every page are now available!
|25 June 2015 - All editorial content from Zero issue 2 (December 1989) is now online!
Zero was never one of my favourite magazines, with a bizarre excuse for "humour" and even the most dire game seemed to score 70% or more. Zero issue 2 contained quite a nice preview of Ghouls 'n' Ghosts including an interview with David J. Broadhurst.
All editorial content is now online so enjoy!
|04 June 2014 - Complete scans of Amiga Action issue 1 online!
Thanks to Andynick, we have full scans of the very first issue of Amiga Action released.
Feel free to check out his website magazinesfromthepast.wikia.com too!
Note that 2 pages had a coupon cut out of them, hence there's a missing rectangle on the review for Rainbow Islands.
Your Help Needed!
|We appreciate any help to complete the database. If you have any cover scans, page scans, disk images or have indexed reviews for magazines we do not have listed, please get in touch with us! You will be credited for your work!
If you would like to help us by indexing magazines, feel free to download the following templates:
If you wish to contribute scans, please read the frequently asked questions section!
Mort's Magazine Requests
Mort is willing to scan even more magazines for the Amiga Magazine Rack, but is missing several issues.
Can you help him out by selling, lending or donating magazines from his request list?
Did You Know?
|Flight of the Amazon Queen
Flight of the Amazon Queen was sent by the publisher to Amiga Power to be reviewed by Jonathan Nash in AP51.
Whilst playing, he found an error which prevented progression through the game (at the start, the bellhop would not relinquish the door key). He informed the publisher which resulted in the game release being delayed for several months. As it was too late to change the magazine content and layout, the issue went to press with an apology that they had unintentionally reviewed an "unfinished" game, which was against one of their policies. The screenshots for the issue came from the PC version, also against their policy.
Random Magazine
|
Amiga Power 16 (Aug 1992)
|Game
|Score
|Crazy Cars 3
|88%
|D/Generation
|88%
|Might and Magic 3
|87%
|BSS Jane Seymour
|83%
|Graham Taylor's Soccer Challenge
|82%
|Megafortress
|82%
|
