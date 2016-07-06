Amiga Magazine Rack
Search in
All magazines   Amiga Action   Amiga Computing   Amiga Format   Amiga Joker   Amiga Power   CU Amiga   The One   Zzap  

Welcome to the Amiga Magazine Rack!
Amiga Power 19 The Amiga Magazine Rack was launched in early 2007 after more than 2 years of development. The website you see today grew from 3 independent coverdisk and review indexes independently compiled by members of the Hall of Light team.

The site has close ties with the Hall of Light games database, with extensive cross-linking between the two sites. As a result, the current focus of the Amiga Magazine Rack is games, although application/hardware reviews and serious articles will be indexed in the fullness of time.

The Amiga Magazine Rack is backed by a large review database which is linked to tens of thousands of scanned pages.

The team wishes to thank RCK for making all of this possible - without his offer to host the site the project would not have come into existence.

If you wish to contribute to the project read the information below or contact one of the team members.
 
News
06 July 2016 - Commodore Power scans added!

The C64 magazine Commodore Power only lasted 3 issues, from January 1992 through to March 1992 before it shut down. I have only indexed the contents from the first issue (any volunteers to index the remaining 2 issues?) but scans of every page have now been added to the Amiga Magazine Rack!
26 June 2015 - Zero issue 36

The final issue of Zero came out in October of 1992, and the full scans of every page are now available!
25 June 2015 - All editorial content from Zero issue 2 (December 1989) is now online!

Zero was never one of my favourite magazines, with a bizarre excuse for "humour" and even the most dire game seemed to score 70% or more. Zero issue 2 contained quite a nice preview of Ghouls 'n' Ghosts including an interview with David J. Broadhurst.

All editorial content is now online so enjoy!
18 June 2015 - Amiga Joker - Quality Update

Updated the Resolution to 150dpi on the following Issues:

Amiga Joker January 1991
Amiga Joker April 1993
Amiga Joker March 1994
Amiga Joker October 1994
Amiga Joker November 1994
Amiga Joker Januar 1995
Amiga Joker April 1995
Amiga Joker May 1995
Amiga Joker August/September 1995
Amiga Joker December 1995
Amiga Joker January 1996
Amiga Joker February 1996
Amiga Joker March 1996
17 March 2015 - Amiga Joker Update - now Complete!

Added the last 9 missing Issues of Amiga Joker, plus Special Issue Nr.1 (by courtesy of www.jokerarchiv.de)
The Amiga Magazine Rack now has all regular Issues of Amiga Joker online!

Amiga Joker November 1989
Amiga Joker December 1989
Amiga Joker January 1990
Amiga Joker February 1990
Amiga Joker March 1990
Amiga Joker May 1990
Amiga Joker June/July 1990
Amiga Joker February 1991
Amiga Joker October 1991
Amiga Joker Sonderheft Nr.1 - Simulationen


Enjoy Reading!
logix
23 December 2014 - Merry Xmas! The latest issue of 880 Gamer is now online!

Mark Stanner's 5th issue of 880 Gamer has been added to the Amiga Magazine Rack. It features reviews of The Settlers (gaining a massive 98%), Desert Strike, Super Skidmarks 2 +, Cadaver and Populous. Enjoy!
23 November 2014 - Amiga Power issue 60 scans are now online!

Full scans of issue 60 of Amiga Power are now online. This April 1996 issue was published during the last six months of the magazine's life when commercial Amiga game releases were dwindling.

Reviews of Slamtilt, Watchtower, Premier Manager 3 Deluxe and Super Street Fighter II Turbo feature.
04 June 2014 - Complete scans of Amiga Action issue 1 online!

Thanks to Andynick, we have full scans of the very first issue of Amiga Action released.
Feel free to check out his website magazinesfromthepast.wikia.com too!

Note that 2 pages had a coupon cut out of them, hence there's a missing rectangle on the review for Rainbow Islands.
 
Your Help Needed!
Help! We appreciate any help to complete the database. If you have any cover scans, page scans, disk images or have indexed reviews for magazines we do not have listed, please get in touch with us! You will be credited for your work!

If you would like to help us by indexing magazines, feel free to download the following templates:
If you wish to contribute scans, please read the frequently asked questions section!
 
Mort's Magazine Requests

Mort is willing to scan even more magazines for the Amiga Magazine Rack, but is missing several issues.

Can you help him out by selling, lending or donating magazines from his request list?
 
Did You Know?
Lemmings gets 100%


Pat Kelly awarded a score of 100% in his review of Lemmings published in the June 1991 issue of Amiga User International. He justified this by saying as his (weak) closing remarks:

'On a final note I am going to tackle the "You can't give a game 100% brigade" by stating that in my opinion the game ranks amongst the likes of Kick Off and Tetris.'

Needless to say one would have reasonably expected Kick Off and Tetris to also be awarded perfect marks. Well Dan Horgan awarded Kick Off 8/10 in the July 1989 issue of AUI. It is currently unknown if AUI ever reviewed Tetris.

Click for more trivia
 
Random Magazine
Amiga Format 56 (Feb 1994)

Amiga Format 56 (Feb 1994)
Game Score
Ryder Cup 91%
Assassin: Special Edition 87%
Simon the Sorcerer 84%
Simon the Sorcerer 84%
Maelstrom 82%
Pirates! Gold 82%
Trolls 82%
 
Contact us
If you have comments, ideas, bug reports or would like to contribute to the site, you may contact us on the English Amiga Board forums.
 
Links
Amiga Games Databases

Hall of Light
Lemon Amiga and 64

Magazine related

Def Guide To Zzap!64
Amiga History Guide
AP2
AIM
World of Spectrum

Coverdisk Sites

Amiga coverdisks
The Nth Dimension
 

Website by Codetapper and Galaxy, colour scheme and hosting by RCK of abime.net - Content © 2007 Amiga Magazine Team
Please read the copyright disclaimer