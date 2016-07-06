|
|The Amiga Magazine Rack was launched in early 2007 after more than 2 years of development. The website you see today grew from 3 independent coverdisk and review indexes independently compiled by members of the Hall of Light team.
The site has close ties with the Hall of Light games database, with extensive cross-linking between the two sites. As a result, the current focus of the Amiga Magazine Rack is games, although application/hardware reviews and serious articles will be indexed in the fullness of time.
The Amiga Magazine Rack is backed by a large review database which is linked to tens of thousands of scanned pages.
The team wishes to thank RCK for making all of this possible - without his offer to host the site the project would not have come into existence.
If you wish to contribute to the project read the information below or contact one of the team members.
|News
|06 July 2016 - Commodore Power scans added!
The C64 magazine Commodore Power only lasted 3 issues, from January 1992 through to March 1992 before it shut down. I have only indexed the contents from the first issue (any volunteers to index the remaining 2 issues?) but scans of every page have now been added to the Amiga Magazine Rack!
|26 June 2015 - Zero issue 36
The final issue of Zero came out in October of 1992, and the full scans of every page are now available!
|25 June 2015 - All editorial content from Zero issue 2 (December 1989) is now online!
Zero was never one of my favourite magazines, with a bizarre excuse for "humour" and even the most dire game seemed to score 70% or more. Zero issue 2 contained quite a nice preview of Ghouls 'n' Ghosts including an interview with David J. Broadhurst.
All editorial content is now online so enjoy!
|04 June 2014 - Complete scans of Amiga Action issue 1 online!
Thanks to Andynick, we have full scans of the very first issue of Amiga Action released.
Feel free to check out his website magazinesfromthepast.wikia.com too!
Note that 2 pages had a coupon cut out of them, hence there's a missing rectangle on the review for Rainbow Islands.
|We appreciate any help to complete the database. If you have any cover scans, page scans, disk images or have indexed reviews for magazines we do not have listed, please get in touch with us! You will be credited for your work!
If you would like to help us by indexing magazines, feel free to download the following templates:
If you wish to contribute scans, please read the frequently asked questions section!
Mort is willing to scan even more magazines for the Amiga Magazine Rack, but is missing several issues.
Can you help him out by selling, lending or donating magazines from his request list?
|Swiz
The biggest reader backlash in Amiga Power's history was due to reviewing the unfinished game Sensible World Of Soccer in AP44. It was awarded 95% and declared "The best Amiga game ever."
A flood of complaints rolled in regarding bugs in the game. AP came clean regarding the review and invited Sensible Software to address the complaints. Chris Chapman and Jon Hare answered the criticisms, which Stuart Campbell in his role as Sensible's Development manager assembled into an amusing column called "Swiz" in AP48 on pages 24-26.
It was unfortunate that the answers were made funny as they left Sensible Software looking arrogant, with a majority of the responses along the lines of "we had to rush it out to cash in on the Christmas market" or abusing the original reader.
Amiga Format 49 (Aug 1993)
Game
Score
|Gunship 2000
|94%
|James Pond 2: Robocod
|91%
|MiG-29 Fulcrum
|91%
|Space Legends
|91%
|Syndicate
|91%
|If you have comments, ideas, bug reports or would like to contribute to the site, you may contact us on the English Amiga Board forums.
